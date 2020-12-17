BBC News

Boy George on lockdown concerts, his career and being gay in the 1980s

Culture Club’s Boy George will perform at a concert in London this week, but coronavirus restrictions mean the audience will be watching from home as the event is streamed around the world.

The singer-songwriter joined Katty Kay and James Reynolds on BBC World News to talk about performing in the pandemic, his career and the hostility gay people faced in the 1980s.

