Chloé Lopes Gomes says she has faced racial harassment while being a ballet dancer.

The French performer is the first black female dancer at Berlin's principal ballet company Staatsballett.

Ms Gomes claims she was told she did not fit in because of her skin colour, and was asked to wear white make-up so she would "blend in" with the other dancers.

The company has responded by saying her allegation "deeply moves us" and an internal investigation is under way into racism and discrimination at Staatsballett.

Video by: Ameer Ahmed