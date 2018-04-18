Turning sounds from around the world into music
From noisy Indonesian children during Ramadan to a calm night inside a Chinese hospital, Belle Chen has spent the pandemic making music inspired by ambient sounds from around the world.
Unable to travel and perform due to Covid, the classically-trained musician has been asking people to send her audio recordings from where they are.
She then uses them to improvise pieces of music to share online for her Sounds from Home project.
