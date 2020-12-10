The West End stars on your doorstep

A Mormon, two Dreamgirls and a French revolutionary. Sounds like the end of a bad joke but is in fact the latest in West End performances and what's more there's no travelling involved apart from the walk from the sofa to the front door.

Doorstep Productions gives theatre goers the chance to hire professional actors to perform on their doorstep, and is supported by the likes of Andrew Lloyd Weber and Cameron Mackintosh.

