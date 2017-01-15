Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is one of the most anticipated films of the year and hotly tipped for Oscars success.

Adapted from a cycle of plays by the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, August Wilson, which chronicle the 20th Century African American experience, it tells the story of the trailblazing Blues singer Ma Rainey.

The drama stars Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer this summer.

The BBCs' arts editor, Will Gompertz, spoke to Viola Davis and director George C. Wolfe, from London's 100 Club.