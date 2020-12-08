Henk Schiffmacher on the history of tattooing
With celebrity clients that have included Rita Ora, Lady Gaga and Anthony Kiedis, the Dutch tattoo artist Henk Schiffmacher, is regarded as an expert in his field.
Over the past 40 years he travelled the world collecting rare images and artefacts and has written a book which charts three centuries of the art form.
He spoke to Lucy Hocking on BBC World News about his most memorable moments while travelling.
