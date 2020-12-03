One of Britain’s most celebrated artists, Tracey Emin says her "art kept her alive", after being diagnosed with bladder cancer this summer. Speaking ahead of her new exhibition opening at the Royal Academy in London, Emin told the BBC's Arts Editor, Will Gompertz, about her longing to be hugged again, and building up her strength to return to the studio.

Photos credit: Tracey Emin/David Parry

