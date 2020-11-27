Death of England: The former prisoner turned leading man
Michael Balogun was serving a jail sentence when he was allowed to work on licence in the kitchens at RADA, the famous drama school.
He has since gone on to forge a successful career as an actor, which reached a high point this summer when the National Theatre asked him to step-up from being the understudy to taking the lead role in a new play called Death of England: Delroy.
Michael and the writers spoke to the BBC's art editor, Will Gompertz.
