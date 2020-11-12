Pop singer Anne-Marie has told BBC Radio 5 Live what she learned from revisiting the school where she was bullied.

Speaking to Nihal Arthanayake, she said: "It's been a weird journey to be honest. I never thought I'd go back to school, but going back there has really changed me."

Anne-Marie is telling her story on a new YouTube Originals documentary titled How To Be Anne-Marie.

