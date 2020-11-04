TV presenter and comedian Alex Brooker says the way new film adaptation of Roald Dahl's The Witches depicts the witches with hand and feet impairments is "wrong" and "heartbreaking".

The movie, which was released last month and stars Anne Hathaway and Octavia Spencer, has been met by a backlash from those who say it will make young viewers associate such differences with being scary.

Interview by Matt Graveling.