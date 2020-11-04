Matthew McConaughey has told BBC Radio 5 Live's Headliners podcast about how he was "hurt" by his mother's reaction when he hit the big time, and about missing his dad, who died in 1992, before the actor's career took off.

Speaking to 5 Live's Nihal Arthanayake, the Dallas Buyers Club and True Detective star said: "I needed her as a mother at that time. I was unbalanced looking for anchors... I needed a voice of reason. My dad had already moved on from this life."