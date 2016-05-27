Johnny Depp has lost his libel case against The Sun newspaper after it published an article saying he was a 'wife beater'.

Mr Depp, 57, sued the paper after it claimed he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard, which he denies. The Sun said the article was accurate.

Lawyers for the Pirates Of The Caribbean star have dubbed the ruling as 'perverse' and say Mr Depp will appeal the decision.