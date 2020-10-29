Tommy Cannon has told BBC Radio 5 Live Drive that the death of his dear friend and comedy partner Bobby Ball, is “like I’ve had my right arm cut off me”. The actor and comedian’s death came after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Bobby Ball was one half of the comedy double act Cannon and Ball, and starred in several sitcoms including Not Going Out, Last of the Summer Wine, Benidorm and Heartbeat.

Tommy Cannon told 5 Live’s Tony Livesey he “hasn’t got his head round” the news yet.

“I keep expecting him to phone me and say, 'Hiya Tommy, how are you?' I am in another place at the moment. I don’t know if I’m coming or going.”

