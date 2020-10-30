Guy Davies had hoped his first feature film, Philophobia, would be shown at a few local cinemas in Gloucestershire.

But when the big studios decided to postpone the release of films such as James Bond because of the coronavirus pandemic, Guy spotted a gap in the film distribution market.

Philophobia is now due to be screened at 50 cinemas across the UK, selling out one date in Leicester Square in under two hours.

Video journalist: Alex Stanger