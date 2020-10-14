I Am Greta: Movie tells climate activist's 'coming of age' story
From unknown school girl to world famous climate change activist, the documentary I Am Greta chronicles two years in the life of Greta Thunberg.
It was filmed almost single-handedly by Swedish director Nathan Grossman, who originally thought he would be lucky if her story made a short feature for the local news.
Environment correspondent Justin Rowlatt reports.
Read more: Thunberg's 'surreal' adventure told on big screen
