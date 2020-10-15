I Am Greta: Film follows two years of climate activist
Documentary I Am Greta chronicles two years in the life of teenage Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg.
Filmed almost single-handedly by Swedish director, Nathan Grossman, the film follows Thunberg on her travels to raise climate change awareness including her trip across the Atlantic on a wind-powered yacht to address the United Nations Climate Action Summit in 2019.
BBC Talking Movies Tom Brook reports.
Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News
