Documentary I Am Greta chronicles two years in the life of teenage Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

Filmed almost single-handedly by Swedish director, Nathan Grossman, the film follows Thunberg on her travels to raise climate change awareness including her trip across the Atlantic on a wind-powered yacht to address the United Nations Climate Action Summit in 2019.

BBC Talking Movies Tom Brook reports.

Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News