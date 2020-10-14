Niall Horan's Royal Albert Hall gig for his crew
Irish singer Niall Horan is planning a special gig at the Royal Albert Hall to help his crew.
He told the BBC's Mark Savage that all profits from the event will go to his crew who have lost money during the pandemic.
