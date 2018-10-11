Mangrove: Steve McQueen retells 'forgotten' landmark court case
Fifty years after the trial of the Mangrove Nine – a group of black activists accused of inciting a riot at a protest – their story has been retold by Oscar-winning director Steve McQueen.
Mangrove is the first of his five-film series called Small Axe, which celebrates British black culture, and will premiere on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK and Amazon Prime in the US.
