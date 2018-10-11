BBC News

Mangrove: Steve McQueen retells 'forgotten' landmark court case

Fifty years after the trial of the Mangrove Nine – a group of black activists accused of inciting a riot at a protest – their story has been retold by Oscar-winning director Steve McQueen.

Mangrove is the first of his five-film series called Small Axe, which celebrates British black culture, and will premiere on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK and Amazon Prime in the US.

Published
12 minutes ago
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Entertainment & Arts