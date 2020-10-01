How political crises can inspire cinema classics
As the US prepares for the November election the current political turmoil in the country could provide inspiration for future documentary and feature films.
But they will also be competing against a long line of political movie classics.
Noah Gittell looks at what are considered to be some of the greatest political films ever made.
