'People assume I’m not the artist'

Rosie Woods and Camille Walala are both street artists passionate about brightening up our cities and making art accessible beyond galleries.

But as well as creating giant works, Rosie says she's also faced assumptions that her partner is the real artist and that she's just his assistant.

Rosie and Camille are taking part in this years London Mural Festival alongside over 100 other street artists.

Video Produced by Emily Brooks

