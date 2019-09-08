Social media 'a blessing and a curse' for Little Mix

The band say the pressures associated with an online presence can be harmful to young people's mental health.

Jade Thirwall said it was a huge platform and 'greatly beneficial' for them but that her and her bandmates also put restrictions on how much time they spend on it.

Little Mix, who were put together on ITV's The X Factor, were speaking to BBC Breakfast about the new talent show they are fronting, Little Mix: The Search.

In their programme, they will choose a boy or girl band to support them on their next tour.