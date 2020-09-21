Schitt's Creek and Watchmen were the big winners at this year's Emmy Awards, which were held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel hosted the awards in front of an audience of cardboard cut-outs, while nominees attended from their homes.

Winners were handed their awards by people wearing hazmat suits designed to look like tuxedos.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.