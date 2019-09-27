BBC News

Braimah Kanneh-Mason describes the lockdown recording of Carnival

The Kanneh-Mason siblings are together releasing their first album, Carnival, with the support of two heavyweight stars.

Oscar winner Olivia Colman has lent her voice to several of the poems written by children's author Michael Morpurgo on Carnival. It is the first recording including the younger Kanneh-Mason children, with Konya, Jeneba, Aminata and Mariatu making their debut.

