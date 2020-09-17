Presidential candidates and their favourite movies
In the run up to November’s US presidential election virtually every aspect of the candidates lives is being discussed - including their choice of favourite films.
President Trump reportedly likes the Hollywood classic Citizen Kane while Joe Biden has expressed a fondness for British period drama The King’s Speech.
Talking Movies' Tom Brook has been exploring the candidates movie preferences and what they may signify.
