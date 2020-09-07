Thomas Harding’s family were forced to flee Germany and their Berlin home when the Nazis came to power.

Sixty years later the author returned to the house by the lake with his grandmother. It became an obsession for Thomas, who has now written a children’s book about the house and its inhabitants and how it has been a window on Europe's history.

