He was the face of swinging London and created some of the most iconic images of the sixties.

Now 82, David Bailey's work is returning to London on a massive scale.

David Bailey Unseen is a new exhibition of his paintings, which will share space amongst the clothes of an Oxford Street shop, as well as being superimposed across the building.

The BBC's Alex Stanger went to meet him.

