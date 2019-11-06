Olympic boxer Nicola Adams will make Strictly Come Dancing history by becoming the first contestant to be part of a same-sex pairing.

She told BBC Breakfast she was the one who suggested having a female partner when producers asked her to take part.

Adams said she didn't mind who she's paired up with, but added: "I'd only be wanting somebody who's maybe a little bit on the short side because I'm a little bit small."

She won a gold medal for Great Britain at the London 2012 Olympics, and again in Rio in 2016. She retired from the sport last year.