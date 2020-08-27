A new documentary, Rising Phoenix, focuses on the history and impact of the Paralympics Games, described by its director Peter Ettedgui as "one of the most extraordinary civil rights movements".

It features the stories of Paralympic stars, including Italian wheelchair fencer Bebe Vio and British sprinter Jonnie Peacock.

