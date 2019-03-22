Rising Phoenix: Paralympics documentary 'will make you angry and upset'
A new documentary, Rising Phoenix, focuses on the history and impact of the Paralympics Games.
It features the stories of Paralympic stars, including Italian wheelchair fencer Bebe Vio and British sprinter Jonnie Peacock.
Director Peter Ettedgui told the BBC that he wants the audience to "feel emotions and engage with one of the most extraordinary civil rights movements".
Rising Phoenix is available on Netflix now.
