Coronavirus: Preparing for a post-lockdown musical
Preparations are under way to raise the curtain on what is believed to be the first live indoor show in the UK since lockdown.
Sleepless: A Musical Romance, is based on the film Sleepless in Seattle, starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan.
Cast members hope to be performing to a socially distanced theatre audience on 25 August.
They spoke to BBC Breakfast's Tim Muffett about how they're getting ready for post-lockdown performances.
- Published
- 21 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News