Preparations are under way to raise the curtain on what is believed to be the first live indoor show in the UK since lockdown.

Sleepless: A Musical Romance, is based on the film Sleepless in Seattle, starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan.

Cast members hope to be performing to a socially distanced theatre audience on 25 August.

They spoke to BBC Breakfast's Tim Muffett about how they're getting ready for post-lockdown performances.