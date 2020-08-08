DJ Sideman quits Radio 1Xtra over BBC's use of racial slur

BBC 1Xtra DJ Sideman has quit, effective immediately, over the use of a racial slur in a BBC News report.

The N-word was used in full in a report about a racially aggravated attack in Bristol, broadcast by Points West and the BBC News Channel.

The BBC later defended the use of the slur but accepted it caused offence.

More than 18,600 complaints have been made to the BBC over the broadcast. In addition, broadcast regulator Ofcom said it received 384 complaints.

Sideman, whose real name is David Whitely, said in a statement the "action and the defence of the action feels like a slap in the face of our community" and that "with no apology, I just don't feel comfortable being aligned with the organisation."