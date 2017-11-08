Edward Enninful has made significant changes to British Vogue since taking over the editorship three years ago.

In the wake of recent events, he's dedicated the famous September issue to 40 activists, including footballer Marcus Rashford and model Adwoa Aboah.

Also featured is Reni Eddo-Lodge, the first black British author to top the UK bestsellers list.

Photographer Misan Harriman has also made history by being the first black male to snap British Vogue's cover in its 104-year history.

The BBC's Brenda Emmanus hears from Enninful, Eddo-Lodge and Harriman on the making of the issue, as all global editions of Vogue unite under the theme of "hope".