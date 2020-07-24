Actress Beanie Feldstein is full of admiration for author Caitlin Moran.

She stars in the film version of Caitlin's novel How To Build A Girl, which is now available on Prime Video.

The BBC's Alex Stanger spoke to them about building a movie version of a much loved film.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.