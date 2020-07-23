Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Naomi Kawase on plans for Tokyo Olympic Games film
The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has been one of a number of major events to be derailed by the coronavirus pandemic when its postponement was announced.
Over the years many award-winning film directors have captured the Olympic Games and this time Japanese film director Naomi Kawase has been appointed as the official documentary-maker.
Talking Movies’ Carmen Roberts has obtained an exclusive interview with her in which the film-maker shares her plans for the official Olympic film.
Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.
-
23 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-53503258/naomi-kawase-on-plans-for-tokyo-olympic-games-filmRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window