Naomi Kawase on plans for Tokyo Olympic Games film

Video

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has been one of a number of major events to be derailed by the coronavirus pandemic when its postponement was announced.

Over the years many award-winning film directors have captured the Olympic Games and this time Japanese film director Naomi Kawase has been appointed as the official documentary-maker.

Talking Movies’ Carmen Roberts has obtained an exclusive interview with her in which the film-maker shares her plans for the official Olympic film.

