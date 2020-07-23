Taika Waititi's take on lockdown
Video

Taika Waititi on charity, homeschooling, racism and Star Wars

Taika Waititi's had enough of home schooling.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker of Jojo Rabbit and Thor has spent lockdown in Los Angeles with his two children.

As well as writing scripts for Thor, Star Wars and a new Charlie and The Chocolate Factory over the past few months, the New Zealander has been raising money for key workers with a special adaptation of James and the Giant Peach.

He spoke exclusively to the BBC's Alex Stanger about his lockdown experiences.

