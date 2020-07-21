Ten-year-old punk publisher's surprise success

Media player
How a 10-year-old created a lockdown print hit for punk fans
Ten-year-old Arlo Lipiatt's lockdown project was creating a music fanzine.
After getting interviews with the likes of Manic Street Preachers and Super Furry Animals, he's selling out of copies of Pint-Sized Punk.
With orders coming from as far afield as America and Australia, bands are even contacting him to be in it.
21 Jul 2020
