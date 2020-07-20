‘Theatre can’t run with social distancing’

Video

Composer and theatre impresario Andrew Lloyd Webber has said it isn't economically viable to run theatres with social distancing.

Last week the government announced that indoor performances with socially distanced audiences can take place in England from the start of August.

This Thursday will see a socially distanced pilot at the London Palladium.

But Lord Lloyd Webber said what was really needed was "a pilot where we don't need social distancing", and that with "very, very basic" measures in place, he believes it is possible to safely re-open venues.