LGBTQ film: For They Know Not What They Do

A new US documentary follows four religious American families and their struggles with acceptance after one of their children comes out as LGBTQ.

Growing up in a Christian family, the film’s producer Daniel Karslake, says that he remembers hearing many negative views about people who were gay.

He told Talking Movies Tom Brook that he wanted to explore how religious people can come to a new understanding when one of their own family members comes out.

