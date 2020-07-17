Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
LGBTQ film: For They Know Not What They Do reviewed
A new US documentary follows four religious American families and their struggles with acceptance after one of their children comes out as LGBTQ.
Growing up in a Christian family, the film’s producer Daniel Karslake, says that he remembers hearing many negative views about people who were gay.
He told Talking Movies Tom Brook that he wanted to explore how religious people can come to a new understanding when one of their own family members comes out.
Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.
-
17 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-53419454/lgbtq-film-for-they-know-not-what-they-do-reviewedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window