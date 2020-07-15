David LaChapelle's biggest picture?

Media player
David LaChapelle's London shopfront exhibition opens
He shaped photography in the 1990's with his technicolour photographs of the stars, only to turn his back on them and become a farmer.
Now, when David LaChapelle is not working his small holding in Hawaii, he is working on his own photography and working with his choice of stars.
His latest exhibition takes street art to a new level, with some of his most famous snaps being shown on giant screens in London.
15 Jul 2020
