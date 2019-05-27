The ballet world is competitive and the pressure on young dancers to achieve the "perfect physique" is high.

Surrounded by mirrors all day during practice, it is easy for some students to have anxiety about their appearance.

This can lead to issues with body image and diet.

The BBC's Claudia Redmond went to Elmhurst Ballet School in Birmingham to find out how they support young dancers.

Filmed by Alex Stanger.

This video was filmed before social distancing rules were in place.