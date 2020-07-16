Celebs help kids with lockdown films

Video

The British Film Institute competition winners will have their two-minute long TV shows aired on national television.

Children from across the UK submitted videos about their life in lockdown.

Celebrity mentors were assigned to each winner to help fine-tune their videos.

The winners for the 4-7 age group aired on Milkshake! and the 8-13 group aired on CITV between 8 -10 July, with indigenous language winners airing in Welsh (S4C) and Irish (TG4). The 14-18 aged group videos will air on E4 on 15, 16, 17 July.

Produced by Bella McShane

