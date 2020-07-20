Lockdown laughs: Will comedy survive?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: How stand-up comedians went online to survive lockdown

With many theatres and live entertainment venues in the UK still closed because of coronavirus, comedians, performers and entertainers have taken to online platforms to survive.

The BBC has spoken to four comedians about how they're adjusting to this 'new normal.'

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 20 Jul 2020
Go to next video: Meet the animals abandoned during lockdown