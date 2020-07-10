Cellist Sheku returns to a socially distant stage

Media player
Sheku Kanneh-Mason returns to a socially distant stage
The cellist, made famous for performing at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding, has returned to a socially distanced stage.
Sheku Kanneh-Mason has been spending lockdown live streaming concerts with his six siblings from their home in Nottingham.
Now he's stepping onto a larger stage once more for the Philharmonia Orchestra summer session series.
10 Jul 2020
