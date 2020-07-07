'If you can't wear a mask, I've got no respect for you'
Tom Hanks: 'If you can't wear a mask, I've got no respect for you'

Actor Tom Hanks, who was infected with Covid-19 earlier this year, has shared his thoughts on appropriate public behaviour in order to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

  • 07 Jul 2020