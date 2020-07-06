World's 'most visited' museum reopens in Paris
Coronavirus pandemic: Louvre museum reopens after nearly four months

The Louvre museum in Paris usually has about 10 million visitors a year, but had to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, it's reopened with a one-way system and compulsory masks.

