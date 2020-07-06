'Ennio was an icon' - Hans Zimmer

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ennio Morricone: Hans Zimmer pays tribute
Film score composer Hans Zimmer says he was shocked by the death of Ennio Morricone.
The honorary Oscar-winner died in hospital at the age of 91.
Mr Zimmer told BBC Breakfast that he was a 'huge fan' of the composer who created 'beautiful music' and that Morricone had inspired his own career.
Read more:Ennio Morricone, the composer who changed the sound of cinema
-
06 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window