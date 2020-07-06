Oscar-winning composer Ennio Morricone dies aged 91
Italian composer Ennio Morricone has died in Rome aged 91.

He was renowned for composing film scores for popular Spaghetti Westerns such as The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.

His family say he died in a clinic after complications from a fall.

