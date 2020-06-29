Media player
Rebecca Ferguson: When I tried to speak about racism, doors were closed
Singer-songwriter Rebecca Ferguson has told BBC Radio 5 Live that she hasn’t previously been "vocal" about racism she’s faced because she was "not strong enough to fight this battle".
Speaking to presenter Emma Barnett, she said people who speak out about issues like racism or sexual abuse in the creative industries "get shut down and their careers get ended".
