Choir honours NHS worker who've died from Covid-19
Coronavirus: Choir song honours health and care workers who have died

Hundreds of heath and care workers in the UK have lost their lives to Covid-19. Now a heartfelt project by the London Symphony Chorus is paying tribute to them.

The song, Never to Forget has been written by the distinguished composer Howard Goodall.

  • 30 Jun 2020
