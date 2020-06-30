Choir honours NHS worker who've died from Covid-19

Media player
Coronavirus: Choir song honours health and care workers who have died
Hundreds of heath and care workers in the UK have lost their lives to Covid-19. Now a heartfelt project by the London Symphony Chorus is paying tribute to them.
The song, Never to Forget has been written by the distinguished composer Howard Goodall.
30 Jun 2020
