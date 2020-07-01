'My paper dress went viral'

Video

For fashion student Karina Bondavera lockdown couldn’t have come at a worse time as she was due to help as a fashion assistant at the prestigious Met Gala in New York.

Instead she ended up recreating a spectacular dress using only red paper and a glue stick after seeing an online challenge from fashionista Billy Porter.

